Blessing of the bikes

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Rev. Canon Robert Miner, of St. James Episcopal Church in New London, blesses motorcyclists and their bikes as they pass by during the 11th annual "Bike Blessing at the Beach" at Ocean Beach Park in New London, Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.