Bill would have state attorneys take up inconclusive fatal crash investigations

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: An accident reconstruction team works the scene of a fatal one-car crash at routes 2 and 78 in Stonington late Jan. 27, 2017. A bill that passed the state House in April 2017 would make it so any agency that investigates a fatal crash and can't reach a conclusion must refer the case to the nearest state's attorney, who may then ask state police to take it on.

