Attorney asks judge to find New London, housing authority in default with troubled high rises

New London - The attorney representing the 124 families at the Thames River Apartments has filed a court motion asking a judge to find that the New London Housing Authority and city are in default of a 2014 court-stipulated judgment that required the authority to find replacement homes for the tenants of the troubled high-rises. Attorney Robert Reardon is asking a Superior Court judge to reopen the judgment, enter a default and order that an independent receiver be appointed to take control of the federally subsidized apartment complex on Crystal Avenue.

