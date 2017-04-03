Applications for heating assistance d...

Applications for heating assistance due by May 1

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Connecticut residents who need help paying their home heating bills for the 2016-2017 winter season are reminded that there is still time to apply for assistance under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The general deadline for applications is May 1, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15. Those seeking assistance under the program should call 2-1-1 or visit: www.ct.gov/staywarm for guidance about the program and application sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar 27 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar 18 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb '17 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC