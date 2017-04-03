Applications for heating assistance due by May 1
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Connecticut residents who need help paying their home heating bills for the 2016-2017 winter season are reminded that there is still time to apply for assistance under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The general deadline for applications is May 1, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15. Those seeking assistance under the program should call 2-1-1 or visit: www.ct.gov/staywarm for guidance about the program and application sites.
