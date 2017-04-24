Activists planning May Day demonstration in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A coalition of activists plan to hold a political demonstration from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in support of Black Lives Matter and immigrant, women's, LGBTQ and workers' rights. The event, to be held on Parade Plaza downtown, will feature speakers from the local chapter of the ACLU-affiliated People Power initiative, the Immigration Advocacy and Support Center, Start Fresh, the International Socialist Organization, labor unions and others.

