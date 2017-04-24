A joyous finale to the ECSO season

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra ended its 70th season Saturday with an evening of sonic celebration. The sold-out Garde Arts Center delighted in a high-energy concert crowned by the world's favorite anthem: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony's “Ode to Joy.” ECSO Music Director Toshi Shimada is such a sharp programmer that it may have been no coincidence that this anniversary season opened with the U.S. national anthem and ended with the anthem of the European Union.

