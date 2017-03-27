Woman rescued after falling through floor at New London construction site

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Emergency crews pulled one woman from the basement of an under-construction multi-unit apartment building after she fell from the first floor Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Officials said the 21-year-old woman and her friend, who called 911 just before 11 p.m., had to go through a locked gate to get to the building at 60 Mansfield Road.

