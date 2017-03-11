Woman arrested for stabbing man with ...

Woman arrested for stabbing man with Samurai sword

New London Police officers responded to Farmington Avenue around 11:44 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined 51-year-old Juanita Bentley of New London had stabbed a male victim with an unknown instrument.

