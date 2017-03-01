Wednesday evening fire in New London ...

Wednesday evening fire in New London displaces 6

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Six residents temporarily were displaced Wednesday evening by a fire that began on the second floor of their home, according to city fire Battalion Chief Edward Sargent. Sargent said the fire at 527 Ocean Ave. was called in at 5:55 p.m. Firefighters had knocked it down by 6:08 p.m. Residents of the home, Sargent said, were alerted to the fire when a smoke detector activated.

