Waterford planning officials envision 'vibrant downtown area' with new zoning rules

The proposed changes to the zoning rules in Waterford's Civic Triangle area would expand the zoning district to the south and in the northwest corner but avoid residentila areas. Waterford - Town planning staff and zoning officials are seeking to change development rules in the area around Town Hall and Waterford High School to encourage a central, pedestrian-friendly area with more flexibility for small businesses.

