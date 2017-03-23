Waterford planning officials envision 'vibrant downtown area' with new zoning rules
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The proposed changes to the zoning rules in Waterford's Civic Triangle area would expand the zoning district to the south and in the northwest corner but avoid residentila areas. Waterford - Town planning staff and zoning officials are seeking to change development rules in the area around Town Hall and Waterford High School to encourage a central, pedestrian-friendly area with more flexibility for small businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC