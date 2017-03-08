VIDEO: Fire contained at Bank Street ...

VIDEO: Fire contained at Bank Street business in New London

New London firefighters use a saw to open the roofline to get at a fire in the walls of 123 Bank St. on Thursday, March 9, 2017. New London - A portion of Bank Street temporarily was closed Thursday afternoon due to a fire at the 123 Bank St. home of the New London Antiques Center.

