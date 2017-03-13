Urban participates in art program thr...

Urban participates in art program through LEARN at Lyman Allyn

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: State Rep. Diana Urban, D-North Stonington, visited with students from Groton and Norwich at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London on Thursday, March 2. LEARN brings together urban and suburban students for art programs at the museum. State Rep. Diana Urban, D-North Stonington, joined the staff of the Lyman Allyn Art Museum on March 2 to work with students in the museum art studio.

