Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Art...

Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Arts And Cultural Leaders

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Connecticut cultural leaders reacted with dismay on Thursday to the proposed elimination of federal arts funding to thousands of arts and humanities projects nationwide each year, both small community organizations and major museums and performing-arts entities. Advocates say while the money isn't substantial - and opposition in Congress is substantial - the impact would be felt from Hartford to New London to Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Sat Dr Pendyke 32
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Sat Dr Pendyke 1
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb 28 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC