Stolen car pursuit leads to deadly crash in Groton
A two car accident Thursday night has left one person dead and criminal charges filed against another after one vehicle refused to stop for police. According to Groton Police, 27-year-old Valery Labossiere was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a deadly car accident.
