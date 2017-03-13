Snowstorm fizzles into rain; threats of ice, flooding remain
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Guy Wegiel, left, and his father-in-law Bernard "Butch" Skrupsky clear the slush from the ankle-deep water in front of their home in New London so the water can flow easily around the street corner to a storm drain Wednesday, March 14, 2017. Wegiel said there are two storm drains up the hill that are clogged at all times, so the water collects in front of their house, and if they do not clear the slush to allow the water to flow through, their basement floods.
