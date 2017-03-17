Shoreline towns say theya ll make the deadline for disaster funding
The pipe which leads into the water at Green Harbor Beach was installed by public works crews as a temporary fix for a flooding problem. But the city now wants to pay for a permanent fix using Superstorm Sandy money as long as it can do so before that money gets washed away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Sat
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Sat
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC