Sen. Murphy gathers ideas for New London port at roundtable

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy hosted a group of local stakeholders on Friday, welcoming ideas for just how a major investment in the country's infrastructure might benefit the Port of New London. Murphy and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Senate Democrats last month to unveil a $1 trillion transportation infrastructure investment plan to rebuild roads, rails, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects over the next 10 years.

