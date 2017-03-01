Sen. Murphy gathers ideas for New London port at roundtable
New London - U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy hosted a group of local stakeholders on Friday, welcoming ideas for just how a major investment in the country's infrastructure might benefit the Port of New London. Murphy and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Senate Democrats last month to unveil a $1 trillion transportation infrastructure investment plan to rebuild roads, rails, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects over the next 10 years.
