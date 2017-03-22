School maintenance funds a concern for New London officials

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The city's school maintenance budget is depleted and with three months left in the fiscal year public works officials are hoping nothing major breaks down in one of the city's six school buildings. Public Works Director Brian Sear made the announcement at the most recent School Building and Maintenance Committee meeting and, while there were questions, few seemed overly surprised.

