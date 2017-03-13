Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
A Russian spy ship that made a foray near a U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut in February is once again in international waters off the East Coast of the United States, presumably to monitor activity at American Navy bases. The Viktor Leonov spy ship is now 50 miles east of the U.S. Navy's submarine base at Kings Bay, Georgia, according to a defense official.
