RiseUpMystic to host pro-immigration rally on Thursday in Stonington
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Stonington - RiseUpMystic will host a pro-immigration rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the American Velvet Mill on Bayview Avenue. The event, which will include speakers and music, also will raise money for the Immigrant Advocacy and Support Center in New London.
