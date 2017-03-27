Public invited to 'law school' Wednesday in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Members of the public are invited to attend the People's Law School on Wednesday at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School to learn more about their legal rights and responsibilities. A panel of judges and lawyers have volunteered to provide information on criminal law, divorce, custody issues, child support, personal injury, small claims, immigration, landlord/tenant law and juvenile court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.