Police: Woman attacked man with 'Samurai-type' sword
A Connecticut woman is heading to court to face charges that she attacked a man with what police described as a "Samurai-type" sword. Police say 51-year-old Juanita Bentley , of New London, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including first-degree assault.
