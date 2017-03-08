Police: Woman attacked man with 'Samu...

Police: Woman attacked man with 'Samurai-type' sword

A Connecticut woman is heading to court to face charges that she attacked a man with what police described as a "Samurai-type" sword. Police say 51-year-old Juanita Bentley , of New London, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including first-degree assault.

