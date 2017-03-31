Police thwart organized theft scheme at Waterbury mall
Two Rhode Islanders were arrested in Connecticut after police say their organized retail theft scheme was blown when they were caught stealing by surveillance cameras. The Day of New London reports 23-year-old Eric Pacheco and 26-year-old Mario Antelo, both of Providence, Rhode Island , are facing multiple charges following their arrest Thursday at the Crystal Mall in Waterford.
