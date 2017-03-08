Police Logs

Jody N. Ackles, 37, of 60 Phillips Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without using an ignition device and failure to obey stop sign. Jessica Rodriguez, 36, of 320 Coleman St., New London, was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

