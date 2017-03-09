Police logs - March 9, 2017
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Jesus Martinez, 28, of Willimantic was charged Monday with possession of an illegal drug, possession of an illegal drug with intent to sell and driving with a suspended license. Leonard A. Fraiter, 49, of no certain address was charged Monday with interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC