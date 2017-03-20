Police logs - March 21
Crystal G. Mackin, 33, of 164 Packer Road, Canterbury, was charged Saturday in Griswold with criminal violation of a restraining order. Charles H. Bailey, 23, of 25 Round Hill Road, Lisbon, was charged Saturday in Lisbon with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Joseph Ortiz, 26, of 49 Belden St., New London, was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear in court, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
