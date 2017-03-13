Police Logs
Rosetta Sannyu Rivers, 39, of 7 Griswold Ave. was charged Wednesday with illegally obtaining or attempting to obtain a controlled substance, possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, second-degree forgery and second-degree failure to appear in court. Anthony M. Whyte, 42, of Willimantic was charged Tuesday with failure to obey a traffic control signal and driving with a suspended license.
