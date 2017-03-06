Police hope public can help find Waterford Country School runaway

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - Police, in conjunction with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, are searching for a 16-year-old who went missing from the Waterford Country School in November. Lt. Steve Bellos said police believe Dani Gant and three other children ran away from the school Nov. 19 and went to a pizza place in Quaker Hill before hitching a ride to New London.

