Police hope public can help find Wate...

Police hope public can help find Waterford Country School runaway

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - Police, in conjunction with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, are searching for a 16-year-old who went missing from the Waterford Country School in November. Lt. Steve Bellos said police believe Dani Gant and three other children ran away from the school Nov. 19 and went to a pizza place in Quaker Hill before hitching a ride to New London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb 28 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC