People's Law School offered in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A panel of judges and lawyers is offering a free legal education to members of the public later this month at two People's Law School seminars at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School. "Did you ever wonder, 'What are my rights?' when interacting with the police, when your landlord wants to raise your rent, when you have a car accident or injury at work, if your child goes to juvenile court, or if you have problems with immigration?" says a press release advertising the seminars.

