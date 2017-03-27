Otis Library to host programs on Prudence Crandall students

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - Otis Library will host a series of programs and walks to celebrate the Harris sisters, students at Prudence Crandall's School for African-American Women in 1833-34. While Crandall is recognized as the state heroine, less recognized are the black students who faced enormous risk to receive an elite education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.