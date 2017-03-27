Otis Library to host programs on Prudence Crandall students
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - Otis Library will host a series of programs and walks to celebrate the Harris sisters, students at Prudence Crandall's School for African-American Women in 1833-34. While Crandall is recognized as the state heroine, less recognized are the black students who faced enormous risk to receive an elite education.
