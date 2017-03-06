Norwich City Council votes to seek renovation plans for Reid & Hughes

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – Supporters of saving the Reid & Hughes building again urged the City Council Monday to reverse its decision from last October to tear down the Reid & Hughes and work instead to save the building. The City Council voted unanimously to seek a request for proposals for the redevelopment of the 1880 former department store building at 193-201 Main St., with a strict time schedule for receiving responses and for any successful bidder to stabilize the building against further decay.

