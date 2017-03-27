New principal hired for New London's newest magnet school

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The school district has hired a long-time educator with expertise in dual-language immersion and bilingualism to lead its newest magnet school. Jose A. Ortiz was recently named as the principal at C.B. Jennings Dual Language and International Elementary Magnet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.