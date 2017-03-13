New London's major crime inspectors work cases from start to finish
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: State's Attorney Supervisory Inspector Philip Fazzino leads a training session for local police officers on sexual assault investigations Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Montville Police Department. Inspector Philip Fazzino III was cooking Christmas dinner for his entire extended family two years ago when he was called to a homicide scene in New London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|13 hr
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|13 hr
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC