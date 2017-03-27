New London Youth Talent Show rocks th...

New London Youth Talent Show rocks the Garde on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Day

Joseph Salcedo performs “Nothing Really Matters” as youth from 10 area communities perform to a sold out audience last year for the Sixth Annual New London Youth Talent Show at the Garde Arts Center in New London. Most folks have pleasant associations with the school or community talent shows of childhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mon Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar 18 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb 28 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC