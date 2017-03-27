New London Youth Talent Show rocks the Garde on Saturday
Joseph Salcedo performs “Nothing Really Matters” as youth from 10 area communities perform to a sold out audience last year for the Sixth Annual New London Youth Talent Show at the Garde Arts Center in New London. Most folks have pleasant associations with the school or community talent shows of childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mon
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC