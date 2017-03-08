New London to pay $880,000 in civil lawsuit involving police cruiser crash

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The City of New London has agreed to pay $880,000 to a Ledyard woman who suffered spinal injuries when her car was struck from behind in March 2014 by a police cruiser operated by a New London police officer. The personal injury case of Lisa Cantler, 31, was scheduled to go on trial this month in New London Superior Court.

