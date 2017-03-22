New London schools to highlight magne...

New London schools to highlight magnet program offerings Friday

New London – The New London school district will highlight its magnet-themed programs on Friday during a free night of entertainment, food and live student demonstrations at the annual Spring Bee Magnet Showcase. The showcase will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the C.B. Jennings Dual Language and International Elementary Magnet at 50 Mercer St. The showcase gives families the opportunity to explore all of the district's available magnet offerings, from kindergarten through grade 12 instruction.

