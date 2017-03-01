New London school board passes emergency immigration policy

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency immigration policy on Thursday that reaffirms the district's embrace and need for protection of the immigrant community and “anyone from any nation, culture, religion and ethnic background.” The policy calls for development of protocols and procedures for office staff to follow when processing new families and for handling requests and visits from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other government agencies. It follows closely to the advice issued to schools last week from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

