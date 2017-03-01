New London school board passes budget for review by mayor

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The school board on Thursday passed a $69.8 million education budget that, when compared to the school superintendent's initial proposal , sharply reduces the cost to taxpayers. The budget for fiscal year 2017-18 is about a $3.8 million, or 5.8 percent, increase over the current budget of $66 million.

