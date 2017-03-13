New London police investigate stabbin...

New London police investigate stabbing on Bank Street

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the lower back Friday night after intervening in a fight. According to police, the stabbing occured when two groups of people began arguing about 11:41 p.m. at the Dockside Bar, 36 Bank St., and moved outside into a nearby alleyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) 10 hr Dr Pendyke 32
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US 10 hr Dr Pendyke 1
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb 28 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC