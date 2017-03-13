New London police investigate stabbing on Bank Street

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the lower back Friday night after intervening in a fight. According to police, the stabbing occured when two groups of people began arguing about 11:41 p.m. at the Dockside Bar, 36 Bank St., and moved outside into a nearby alleyway.

