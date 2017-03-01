New London police arrest two men for suspected drug dealing
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Police said they arrested two men with drugs packed for sale and a gun at a Moore Avenue apartment Friday morning. At the scene, police said they found 209 grams of crack cocaine and 23 grams of heroin, which were both packaged for individual sale.
