New London police arrest man for growing marijuana in his home
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London -- Police said a local man on probation was arrested late Sunday afternoon for growing marijuana in his home. Paul Mitchell, 46, of 25 Ledge Road, was charged with cultivation of marijuana after police served him with a warrant at his home about 5:24 p.m. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.
