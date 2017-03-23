New London mayor finalizing budget, warns of difficulties

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – With a week left before his expected budget presentation, Mayor Michael Passero says he's still hoping his finance director can manage to find a few extra million dollars, or “pull a rabbit out of a hat,” to help offset an expected jump in fixed costs. Passero held a special meeting with the City Council and Finance Director Don Gray Thursday to help explain the difficulties in crafting a budget that will include an estimated $5.4 million in built-in increases.

