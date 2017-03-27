New London mayor calls proposed tax hike a 'worst-case scenario'

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Mayor Michael Passero on Thursday presented a proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18 that represents a 5 percent increase, a 6.1-mill tax hike, and is based on what Passero called an “unprecedented level of uncertainty in predicting state aid.” Passero referred to the tax increase associated with his spending proposal a “worst-case scenario for the city,” and said it was contingent on a host of spending proposals by the governor that are now being debated in Hartford.

