New London man sentenced to 7 years for selling heroin

Bridgeport - A long-term investigation by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force East and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led to the sentencing of a New London man in federal court Wednesday. Jerome Hunter, 32, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for distributing heroin in southeastern Connecticut.

