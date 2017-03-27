New London man sentenced to 7 years for selling heroin
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Bridgeport - A long-term investigation by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force East and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led to the sentencing of a New London man in federal court Wednesday. Jerome Hunter, 32, was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for distributing heroin in southeastern Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC