New London man charged with stealing bike, firearm

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: East Lyme - Police on Thursday arrested a man they said stole a bike from a residence and had a stolen firearm in his waistband. Fifty-year-old Raymond Phillips, who was last known to be living in New London, was charged with third-degree larceny, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm while under the influence, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.