New London man arrested on drug charges
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A city man was arrested Friday on drug charges after a witness working with police purchased crack cocaine from him. Curtis M. Jones, 27, of 91 Jefferson Ave., was charged by state police in Montville with possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics.
