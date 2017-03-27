New London emergency personnel handle 4 overdose calls in 5 days
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Fire and police personnel responded to four reported overdoses from Friday through Tuesday, including three during which responders administered Narcan and two that occurred in or near public places. Two of the calls came Friday, according to fire officials.
