'Nasty Women New Haven' Coincides Wit...

'Nasty Women New Haven' Coincides With International Women's Day

1 hr ago

Sarah Fritchey, Valerie Garlick and Lucy Q. McClure are the organizers of the feminist-political art exhibit "Nasty Women New Haven" to benefit Planned Parenthood. Here is some of the artwork you'll see.

New London, CT

