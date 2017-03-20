NAACP welcomes Lincoln descendant to New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London NAACP, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard Academy, will host a multipurpose educational event Wednesday to commemorate President's Day, the history of African Americans and the contributions of women in American history. Shannon Lanier, an actor, author, talk show host and a descendant of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, will share his life's story, recounting his journey to prove that he is a linear descendant of Jefferson.
