Man stabbed during altercation at bar...

Man stabbed during altercation at bar in New London

Saturday

A man has been released from the hospital after he was stabbed trying to break up an altercation at a bar in New London late Friday night. Police say at approximately 11:41 p.m., they responded to the Dockside Bar on Bank Street after getting reports that a man had been stabbed.

